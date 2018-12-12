Over the last two years, magnetic lashes have been popping up in department stores and drugstores, promising easy application and removal. This innovative lash format uses a sandwiching technique: One strip goes under the natural lashes, and a second fits along the top of lashes. The tiny magnets at the base of each strip help them snap together when they are aligned at the lashline. And to remove them, you just pull the false lashes apart — no oil cleansers or wipes required. They're reusable, don't require any messy glue, and are budget-friendly (at around $7 a pair), so it's easy to see why they are so popular. But as great as they sound — because saving time and money is always glorious — we had one more burning question to ask Google: Is using magnets that close to your eyes safe?