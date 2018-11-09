This Is How I Successfully Copied Ariana Grande's Ponytail Using Clip-In Extensions

Ariana Grande's ponytail has been a topic of conversation for about as long as we've recognized the 25-year-old's name. Still, despite its fame, her hair has more conspiracy theories around it than Avril Lavigne's fake death. Although the rumors are endless, fans still wonder how she wears the updo from morning 'til night without needing two Ibuprofen every four to six hours. Hell, not even Camila Cabello could comfortably rock the look for one award show — and Grande's been wearing it for nearly eight years.
Although a quick look back at the singer's evolution will prove that Grande's signature look took a long time to perfect, it's her iconic ponytail that inspired me to finally try it out for myself. Turns out, I finally get it: headache or not, it's one accessory worth singing about.
Despite how fun a Grande-inspired ponytail is, not one step is easy. Excuse the cliché, but practice — and a foolproof toolkit — makes perfect. So I tapped Grande's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who is also the global artistic director of Glam Seamless extensions, and hunted down a feast of YouTube tutorials to finally understand why the star's ponytail is the kind you commit to for life. The full guide, ahead.
