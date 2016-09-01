Ariana Grande Talks About Her Ponytail Like It's Her S.O.

Sure, Ariana Grande may have just made it Snapchat-official with Mac Miller. But after reading a new interview the singer gave Byrdie, it’s clear that Miller will always come in second. Why? Her real love, her true love, her foreva-eva love is someone, er, something, else entirely: her ponytail.
Turns out, that ponytail lights up Grande’s life in ways that even the best boyfriend could never do. We’ll let her tell it: “It brings me so much joy, honestly,” she gushes. “Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it. Then, I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.” Awww, get a room, you two!
Then, there's all that history to consider, because Grande’s relationship with her pony goes way, way back. “Picture me in fourth grade with a little half-up side-pony flopping around my head,” she says. “This is what makes me comfortable and I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!”
We don't know about that number, but she has certainly taken her ponytail to many new places, like through the top of a baseball cap or between the kinky plates of a crimper.
What's that? You don’t approve of their relationship? You might want to bite your tongue, because Grande is ride or die for her ponytail and haters only motivate that connection. “Shit, you don’t like my ponytail?,” she says passionately in the interview. “I’m gonna have it two times bigger tomorrow, and higher, tighter, more hair in there, too! Shit, I’ll crimp it! You ain’t seen a crimp like this in 20 years!”
As Faith Evans says, "I never knew there was a love like this before." Here’s hoping Miller can handle the heat.
