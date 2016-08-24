Ariana Grande Is Bringing Back An '80s Hair Trend & We're Kind Of Obsessed

Live now on our 👻 and Instagram Story 📽: our glam girl @ArianaGrande is back with two new shades to support the M∙A∙C Aids Fund! Every penny goes to support those living and affected with HIV. Available online September, in select markets! #VIVAGLAM 📷: #CharleyGallay

