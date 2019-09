Ariana Grande Is Bringing Back An '80s Hair Trend & We're Kind Of Obsessed

Want to try the look at home? Hair can get big — like closer-to-god big — when you use a crimping iron on the entire ponytail. If you're into that, go for it, but if you want to keep the look a bit more tame, like Grande, just work with a select few sections. And remember: The more tension you use when clamping down the iron, the sharper the crimp, so start with a light hand and then build up if you want more. Finally, try some styling tricks, like braiding crimped hair , for a more modern feel. Not that we expect to see that look on Grande anytime soon — that is, unless the braid is pulled into a ponytail first.