Update: Last month photos surfaced of Ariana Grande with her ponytail artfully spilling out of her baseball hat like a waterfall — and the internet exploded. And while everyone assumed she took to her cap with a pair of scissors to give her signature ‘do the glory it deserves, we all assumed wrong.
“I think it’s funny that everyone thinks I cut it!” Grande told Refinery29 in an exclusive interview. “I didn’t! [Laughs] Tim [Chernyaev], my stylist, made it for me — he actually made me an entire collection of them; some of them have texture, some have fringe, and some have a [finished seam] at the top. It was the best gift ever. I am down for a pony hat!”
Stay tuned for our full sit-down interview with Grande tomorrow.
I can't believe Ariana cut a hole in her hat to make sure she can still wear her ponytail pic.twitter.com/7QbHZlRqXL— hanna (@companysariana) July 31, 2016
This story was originally published on August 1, 2016.
Ariana Grande has a seriously devoted relationship to her ponytail. The some-up, some-down look has become her signature — and not simply because she liked the way it looked. One of the reasons she reportedly gravitated to the style is because of damage her tresses underwent in the past — and it's such a thing that we even conjured up our own conspiracy theories surrounding the style.
Well it looks like the singer just gave us another reason to be obsessed with her faithful affair with the ‘do: An image surfaced online showing Grande slyly posing for the camera with her new bangin’ bangs. But if you look closely, you’ll notice something unexpected. The 23-year-old’s ponytail appears to be spilling out from atop her head, despite the fact that she has a baseball cap on. What kind of magic is this, right? It’s nothing but an artfully carved hole made just large enough to let her pony slip through. When the girl commits, she commits.
Grande went out of her way to make sure her ponytail got the attention it deserved; we can only hope someone cares for us that much one day. It’s the kind of relationship we all deserve to experience and one that we’re happy the star’s been able to find for herself. Sure, it may be a little out there, but people have done crazier things for love (and hair).
