Ponytail Styling Guide
Beauty
9 Weave Ponytails That Don't Require A Flat Iron
by
Khalea Underwood
More from Ponytail Styling Guide
Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown Now Has Long, Ombré Hair — & You Won't Recognize Her
Megan Decker
May 13, 2019
Beauty
9 Graduation Hairstyles So Gorgeous, You'll Want To Forgo The Cap Altogether
Megan Decker
May 5, 2019
Beauty
Hollywood's Effortless Hairstyle Trend Is Perfect For Every Spring Occasion
Megan Decker
May 2, 2019
Beauty
8 Hairstyles That Can Survive A High-Intensity Workout
Styling your hair in the gym locker room is a nightmare. The shampoo in the communal dispenser leaves your hair dried out, there are five women waiting
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Hair Accessory L.A.'s Coolest Fashion Girls Are Obsessed...
We're here for hair candy of all kinds. Claw clips? Fun! Scrunchies? We'll take one in every color. Gemstone bobby pins? Stack 'em up. But of all the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Knockout Prom Hair Inspiration From Hollywood's Youngest A-L...
When it comes to a big fancy event, like prom, it's never too early to start planning your outfit. It's smart to get ahead of the game, so you're not
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Tiny Tweaks That Will Upgrade Your Lazy Ponytail
This time of year, it’s hard not to be on an Ariana Grande level of ponytail loyalty. And why shouldn’t we be? To start, it’s hot AF outside and a
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
French Fashion Girls Make The Case For Waist-Grazing Hair
Ask us to name a single spring haircut trend, and five would immediately come to mind — there's the curly pixie, a bob with a baby bang, and the swingy
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
3 Breakout Hairstyle Trends You'll Be Wearing This Spring
Imagine you're walking down the street — it's sunny and surprisingly pleasant for a February afternoon — when your eyes land on a girl at the corner
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Long Ponytails Ruled The Grammys — Even Without Ariana Grande
When Ariana Grande confirmed that she wouldn't be attending the Grammys this year, we were a little sad that we wouldn't be able to sing along to "7
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Headbands, Pins, & Satin Bows: Hair Accessories Take Over NYFW St...
The concrete, Manhattan sidewalk in the middle of February — which vacillates between a rainstorm and an arctic wind tunnel, depending on the time of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Tyra Banks Just Told Ariana Grande What To Do With Her Ponytail
The hands-down best episodes of America's Next Top Model were the makeover episodes. This is not up for debate. This is a fact. They were usually the
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
20 Scrunchies To Pull Your Hair Back With
The concept of scrunchies tickles me: repurposed, elastic scraps of fabric that are transformed into a cute little fastener for your updo. They're a
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
This Is How I Successfully Copied Ariana Grande's Ponytail U...
Ariana Grande's ponytail has been a topic of conversation for about as long as we've recognized the 25-year-old's name. Still, despite its fame, her hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Ariana Grande Reveals The
Real
Reason She Always Wears T...
The whereabouts of Amelia Earhart. The identity of the Zodiac Killer. What "the pasta" in "it's not about the pasta" from Vanderpump Rules really
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
This Schoolgirl Style Is Having A Major Hollywood Comeback
Choosing between pizza and hot dog Lunchables. Playing hide-and-go-seek. Not worrying about the current state of the world. These are all the things you
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Celebs Have Been Loving This Easy, Breezy Braid Trend All Summer
Aside from a production like the Met Gala, or the elaborate glam common for an award show like the Oscars, it seems like celebrities are taking it easier
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Beyoncé's Magical Braid Is Back — & Fans Are Going APES**T
Not sure if you're aware, but we're currently knee-deep in Beyoncé season. She's got new music, new choreography, and is reportedly on the cover of Anna
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Beyoncé Just Showed Us How To Do Vacation Hair Right
When you work hard, you better be playing harder... and we're pretty sure that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are overdue for a break. After all, the parents of three
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Pro Secrets Behind Ciara's Signature Ponytails
When it comes to red carpet hair, Ciara signs, seals, and delivers each and every time. Most recently, the singer hit the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
7 Celebrity Summer Updos That Beat The Essence Fest Heat
Essence Festival is a celebration of all Black everything, from fashion to beauty to business. And for four blissful days in New Orleans, half a million
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
10 Times Storm Reid Made Us Want To Get Box Braids
Say what you want about Generation Z, but these kids are our future. They lead the charge when it comes to modern-day activism, showing up and speaking
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Long Ponytails Of All Textures Ruled The BET Awards Red Carpet
Sorry, Oscars — but the BET Awards are one of our favorite carpets of the year. It's not every show that you get to see Michael B. Jordan and BlocBoy JB
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
These Red Carpet Natural Hairstyles Deserve All The Trophies
At any given stage play or musical, you'll see actors and actresses covered up in heavy stage makeup and wigs... all for the sake of characterization. And
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
8 Hairstyles That Beyoncé Always Wears On Tour
Grab your edges, people: The Carters are coming to town. On March 12, 2018, Beyoncé and Jay Z announced that they'd be embarking on yet another joint
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
High Ponytails Met High Fashion At The CFDA Awards
Aside from basket bags, fashion's second favorite accessory has to be the ponytail, hands down. Think about it: Aside from the style keeping your hair off
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Locs Reigned Supreme At The 2018 Met Gala — & Here's Why It ...
A couple of red carpets ago, there was a certain TV host who made an ill-timed joke about Zendaya's faux locs. Since then, stars have shown that natural
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
We Can't Believe This Early 2000s Hair Trend Is Back
Spending a beautiful Saturday afternoon getting your hair blown out or sitting down for hours to get a fresh set of box braids is fun and all — you can
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Grab Your Hair Gel, Because Pompadours Are Back
There's something mystifying about a messy bun. Everyone who's attempted one knows that it's not as easy as it looks, yet ironically, a modern bun looks
by
Khalea Underwood
