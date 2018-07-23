The Pro Secrets Behind Ciara's Signature Ponytails

When it comes to red carpet hair, Ciara signs, seals, and delivers each and every time. Most recently, the singer hit the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY awards with a gorgeous, super-long ponytail that demanded attention. It was right then and there that it hit us: she rarely ever wears her ponytail the same. While it can be easy to run out of ideas when figuring out different ways to style the tried-and-true style, it seems like child's play for Ciara. So, in hopes of enhancing our own updo styling game, we spoke with her longtime stylist to figure out the duo's secrets.
"What really makes [our] relationship so great is that we're both hair-obsessed," Cesar Ramirez tells Refinery29. "We love all hairstyles, but a pony is for sure one of her top favorites. When a ponytail is done right it makes a woman feel super sexy and feminine. It’s also a great way to keep a look young and chic versus looking overly dressed [up]."
As inspiration for the next time you reach for your scrunchy or want to change up the classic style, we've rounded up Ciara's best ponytail styles with the help of Ramirez, ahead.