The Pro Secrets Behind Ciara's Signature Ponytails

When it comes to red carpet hair, Ciara signs, seals, and delivers each and every time. Most recently, the singer hit the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY awards with a gorgeous, super-long ponytail that demanded attention. It was right then and there that it hit us: she rarely ever wears her ponytail the same. While it can be easy to run out of ideas when figuring out different ways to style the tried-and-true style, it seems like child's play for Ciara. So, in hopes of enhancing our own updo styling game, we spoke with her longtime stylist to figure out the duo's secrets.