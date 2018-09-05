Story from Beauty

This Schoolgirl Style Is Having A Major Hollywood Comeback

Rachel Lubitz
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images.
Choosing between pizza and hot dog Lunchables. Playing hide-and-go-seek. Not worrying about the current state of the world. These are all the things you probably did the last time you earnestly wore pigtails. But now, after years of the ponytail reigning supreme, the playground style is getting a grown-up makeover — and it's never looked better.
Already seen on celebs like Elle Fanning, Ariana Grande, and Yara Shahidi, the pigtails of 2018 are cool, sleek, and red carpet-ready. See how celebs are making this quintessential schoolgirl style fit for someone stylish, ahead. Then get ready to double your hair tie collection.
Related Stories
The Cool-Girl Way To Wear Pigtails
We're Digging This Grown-Up Pigtails Style
Pigtails Are Making A High-Fashion Comeback

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series