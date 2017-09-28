We're going to let you in on a little secret. Most of us spent time getting ready this morning — whether we want you to know it or not. Even the most artfully disheveled looks (you know, like blurred lipstick and windswept bobs) take more effort than just rolling over and heading out the door.
However, caring too much about what you look like ("Oh, this smoky eye? I did it in the back of the cab!") isn't exactly cool, per se, so the Fashion Week runways tend to be stacked with avant-garde or minimal looks that are anything but the 'pretty' we idolized in middle school. This season is a little bit different. Enter the most surprising thing to take the runway by storm this month: schoolgirl hair.
From NYC to the City of Light, hairstylists at fashion houses like Carolina Herrera and Versace are taking our glam back to the days where we had to come home by dark — and it's pretty darn pretty. Read: center-parted hair pushed back off the shoulders, colorful headbands adorning smooth waves, and matching barrettes affixed to either side of the head.
All the looks you need to see, ahead. (No. 2 pencils and pleated jumpers, however, let's save for Halloween.)