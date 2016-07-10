In a season where #wokeuplikethis, no-makeup makeup looks have reached cool-girl status, the infamous balance between looking good and looking like you're not trying weighs heavily on our minds. For most of us, if we were to literally roll out of bed and go out into the world, we might be mistaken for the first wave of the zombie apocalypse. But, a full face of makeup and perfectly done hair doesn't feel right for the times, either.
Our ideal situation: chicness that can be achieved with truly minimal effort — not just the illusion of effortlessness. In short, we're searching for a way to look artfully disheveled.
To help strike that balance, we called in two of our favorite artists for creating pretty looks that are just a little bit rough around the edges — hairstylist Michael Dueñas and makeup artist James Vincent. Click through to see what they came up with, and to learn how to get the looks. They're almost as easy as not doing anything at all, and twice as gorgeous.