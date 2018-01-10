Skip navigation!
Gabrielle Korn
Beauty
The Best Palettes For Your Eye Color
Gabrielle Korn
Jan 10, 2018
Beauty
These Heavy-Duty Lotions Do Not Mess Around
Gabrielle Korn
Dec 11, 2017
Nails
The Surprising History Of Nail Salons & Vietnamese-American Women
Gabrielle Korn
Nov 16, 2016
Makeup
Last-Minute Halloween Ideas For Lazy Girls
We're not exactly sure how summer flew by so quickly. But, all of a sudden it's about to be Halloween, and we're left scratching our heads. While some
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Pierced Braids Are The Coolest Way To Step Up Your Hair Game
Piercings are having a moment — but not quite in the way you might expect. One of the most interesting interpretations we've seen? Pierced braids. Hair
by
Gabrielle Korn
Beauty
How To Look Artfully Disheveled — Not Sloppy
In a season where #wokeuplikethis, no-makeup makeup looks have reached cool-girl status, the infamous balance between looking good and looking like you're
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
5 Badass 'Dos For Wet Hair — & They're Easy, Too!
There's "beach hair" — artfully disheveled waves with lots of intentional texture — and then there's your hair when you're actually at the beach:
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Ponytail Upgrade: 5 DIYs You Need To Try
We could put our hair in a ponytail while sleepwalking backward. But, just because it's the easiest way to get our hair out of our face doesn't mean it
by
Gabrielle Korn
Skin Care
Small-Batch Beauty Brands You Need To Know
Maybe we're more twee than we realized, but these days, we can't get enough of small-batch beauty. Scaled-down, handcrafted batches means they can cater
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Lazy-Girl Beauty Never Looked So Good
As much as we love our cosmetics, there are days — specifically of the no-sleep-too-much-to-drink variety —when just the very thought of attempting a
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
The Ultimate Guide To Styling Your Bangs
Of all the many hair trends that come and go, there's one that we rely on to always be relevant. It's more enduring than the jaw-length bob, more
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Beauty
Jordana Brewster Shares Her Genius DIY Skin Hack
Update: Makeup artist Tina Turnbow interviewed Jordana about her beauty routine while she was busy getting ready for the premiere of Dallas, but now that
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
How Makeup Artists Hack The Cat-Eye
Ever heard the saying, "Never ask a girl with a cat-eye why she's late?" We kind of live by those words. Between learning how to steady our hands and
by
Gabrielle Korn
DIY Hairstyles
New Ways To Heat-Style Your Hair
For many of us, heat-styling our hair — whether we're getting a blowout or straightening some unruly strands — is as simple as it gets. We know our
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
10 Red-Lip Tricks You Haven't Tried
Red lipstick is a makeup chameleon. It's a classic look with the potential to be modern, romantic, or edgy, depending on how you wear it. But, perfecting
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
The Quick Trick For Super-Shiny Hair
Some beauty products are best straight from the department store counter. Others, though, are better from your kitchen counter. It's true: Many of the
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
How To Handle Your Wine-Stained-Mouth Situation
A wine-stained pout, not unlike messy hair, is the kind of thing that looks great when it's intentional. When it's an accident, though? Well, let's just
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Beauty
Why You Should Copy Cara Delevingne's Holiday Game-Plan
Between picking out the perfect presents, figuring out your beauty looks, and staying sane while traveling around to see various relatives and friends,
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Non-Color Hair Colors Are Having A Moment
If you find yourself totally torn between fall's trendiest hair colors — which are turning out to be honey, gray, and unicorn — allow us to suggest an
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Pretty Winter Makeup To Distract Us From The Impending Cold
Thanks to the lingering chills we're experiencing from last year's polar vortex, we're about to go into full-on survivalist mode. And, we're not just
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Blotting Papers For Your Hair Are A Thing Now
Hairstylists on the go have been known to use dryer sheets to eliminate frizz, and the trick works. But, if you, like us, aren't thrilled about
by
Gabrielle Korn
Skin Care
The Case For Making Your Own Rosewater Toner
Some beauty products are best straight from the department store counter. Others, though, are better from your kitchen counter. It's true: Many of the
by
Gabrielle Korn
Skin Care
Is Your Phone Giving You Acne?
We don't really talk on the phone that much these days. But, when we do, we can't help but notice a new crop of zits appearing on chin and jawline
by
Gabrielle Korn
Nails
Meet Your New Favorite Nail Polish Line
Nail polish can tell stories: That pale blue you wore on vacation, the perfect nude you found for a job interview, the hot pink that looked so good at
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Tom Ford Launches Matte Lipstick, Makes Dreams Come True
As if Tom Ford's lipsticks weren't already at the top of our splurge list, the brand is launching eight new colors in a brand-new, matte formula. The
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Liners That Are Smudgy
And
Budge-Proof Make Everything B...
Eyeliners used to be one of two things: soft and smudgy, or budge-proof. They were rarely both. These days, though, we don't have to choose between
by
Gabrielle Korn
New York
Doing Your Makeup On The Subway: Gross Or NBD?
We spend a lot of time on the subway. We also spend a lot of time doing our makeup. So, it goes without saying that we've considered, at least once,
by
Gabrielle Korn
Beauty
Life After Coconut Oil: What's Next For Your Face
By now, most of us are familiar with the beauty benefits of a handful of oils: mainly coconut, jojoba, and argan. (If you haven't, at least, dabbled in
by
Gabrielle Korn
New York
Ode To Living In Queens
I live in Queens — or, as I like to call it, Deep Queens. It's a mile from the subway and then 40-plus minutes on the express train to get into
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
1 Flat Iron, 5 Amazing Looks
There's a heat-styling tool for every curl pattern we could dream up. However, lucky for those of us with storage space as limited as our budgets, we
by
Gabrielle Korn
