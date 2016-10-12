We're not exactly sure how summer flew by so quickly. But, all of a sudden it's about to be Halloween, and we're left scratching our heads. While some have been planning costumes since last year, others... Well, let's just say some people work best under pressure.
Of course, brainstorming and executing a costume at the last minute means it's not going to be as involved. But, that doesn't mean it has to be any less clever. So, with the help of makeup artist James Vincent and hairstylist Gianluca Mandelli, we came up with easy how-tos that indulge our laziest inclinations without compromising on quality. Think: Everything you need is probably already in your apartment right now!
Ahead, four Halloween DIYs so simple, you could practically do them in a cab on the way to the party.
Of course, brainstorming and executing a costume at the last minute means it's not going to be as involved. But, that doesn't mean it has to be any less clever. So, with the help of makeup artist James Vincent and hairstylist Gianluca Mandelli, we came up with easy how-tos that indulge our laziest inclinations without compromising on quality. Think: Everything you need is probably already in your apartment right now!
Ahead, four Halloween DIYs so simple, you could practically do them in a cab on the way to the party.