Nobody Does Dystopian Chic Like Marine Serre

Marine Serre’s fall ‘20 show allowed viewers to hold both feelings — fear of death and love of life — at once. The audience sat on benches so low, we were nearly on the floor; the space was dark and mirrored, other-worldly from the get-go. Imagining a future in which humans are spread out on inter-connected planets, the collection was grouped around the different cultures on our new hypothetical homes, and the individual environmental and metaphysical challenges they face. An all-white skirt and top, complete with silvery tights and a white face-scarf to protect from moonlight; a double-breasted, floor-length coat fit for battle. Puffer jackets with hoods that, structurally, extended from the torso like an insect thorax, to protect from extreme cold. A black dress with puffer sleeves and a ball-skirt made for time travel. Serre’s visual narrative was so convincing that these scenarios seemed completely within the realm of possibility.