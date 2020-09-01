How Street Style Became Screen Style

It is hard to remember a time when this part of the fashion world wasn’t so ubiquitous and pervasive, but before the mid-2000s, street style as we know it didn’t exist. The New York Times had spent several decades publishing Bill Cunningham’s work, famously featuring stylish New Yorkers going about their everyday lives, but street style that was specific to fashion week’s attendees had been relegated to a few pages in print magazines. With the rise of online media, though, street style took off in a new way, thanks to a few bloggers — The Sartorialist and Street Peeper, most memorably — who carved out a specific online niche photographing cool people on the sidewalk. By 2006, the most well-known street style bloggers were noticed by brands, who flew them around the world to fashion weeks to capture the glamorous and often chaotic process of arriving and departing from a fashion show.