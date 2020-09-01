How Street Style Became Screen Style

It might not be the same, but maybe that’s a good thing. For one, self-documented style is inherently more empowering than allowing street style photographers to evaluate whether your outfit is worthy. I mean, literally: by taking a selfie and posting it, the power to show your style is in your hands. There is absolutely no need to rely on street style photographers to deem it worthy. And influencer culture, the epitome of the aforementioned spirit, was already eclipsing the days of editors dictating trends (though, the question of who influences us post-pandemic lingers). But, more than that, this season’s shift from street style to screen style — even though the pandemic didn’t give us much of a say in the matter — hopefully marks the end of the “circus” era of fashion week and the dawn of a new one that re-centers personal style above peacocking and marketing tactics. Even if that style is taking place on the couch.