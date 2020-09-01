Popular

Menu is closed
Menu is open
Long Live style. A state of redress. Long Live style. A state of redress.

This September, in a year that has turned our lives inside out, the old reasons why we wear what we do no longer apply. Isolation, collective action, and social justice have become bigger forces that affect our personal style than any sort of fashion rules and dress codes. We're looking away from the industry and back to ourselves and each other for aesthetic inspiration — and a way to move forward, together.

A woman embracing herself in a loose dress and another person relaxing, a tie dye background, and the words 'comfort' and 'home' dots overlay

Our Year of Nap
Dresses & Tie Dye

What 2020’s biggest fashion trends mean.
By Cait Munro
Sept 01, 2020
An alternative, fashionable Black person with a pink buzzcut dots overlay

2020’s Best Street
Style Is Right Outside
Your Door

We asked photographers from Miami, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Philadelphia to capture true style happening right on their streets.
By Eliza Huber
Sept 01, 2020
A plus-size woman flicks away a tiny dress form A plus-size woman flicks away a tiny dress form dots overlay

For Fashion To Be
Truly Inclusive,
There Needs To Be
Plus-Size Education

While it’s being addressed more within school curriculums, most institutions are leaving it as an alternative choice of study.
By Gianluca Russo
Sept 01, 2020
Collection of fashion items from brands Girlfriend, Telfar, Collina and Mother of Pearl dots overlay

The Pandemic Changed
Shopping ­ But These
Are The 29 Things We’re
Still Buying

The last few months have shifted priorities, altered perspectives, and exposed pre-existing problems.
By Irina Grechko
Sept 01, 2020
Profile of person wearing fashionable mask dots overlay

When Fashion Met
Face Masks

The story behind the most used — and polarizing — accessory of the year.
By Connie Wang
Sept 01, 2020
A collage juxtaposing Black models against white models dots overlay

An Honest Look At
Racism In Fashion
Means A Long, Hard
Look In The Mirror

It’s time the industry does its part in initiating real change.
By Irina Grechko
Sept 01, 2020
Fashion models walking down the runway that is engulfed in flames Fashion models walking down the runway that is engulfed in flames dots overlay

Is It Possible To Be
Anti-Capitalist
And Love Fashion?
It’s Complicated.

People are struggling to reconcile their personal style with their politics.
By Cait Munro
Sept 01, 2020