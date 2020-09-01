United States
This September, in a year that has turned our lives inside out, the old reasons why we wear what we do no longer apply. Isolation, collective action, and social justice have become bigger forces that affect our personal style than any sort of fashion rules and dress codes. We're looking away from the industry and back to ourselves and each other for aesthetic inspiration — and a way to move forward, together.
2020’s
Best
Street
Style
Is
Right
Outside
Your
Door
We asked photographers from Miami, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Philadelphia to capture true style happening right on their streets.
Sept 01, 2020
For
Fashion
To
Be
Truly
Inclusive,
There
Needs
To
Be
Plus-Size
Education
While it’s being addressed more within school curriculums, most institutions are leaving it as an alternative choice of study.
Sept 01, 2020
The
Pandemic
Changed
Shopping
—
But
These
Are
The
29
Things
We’re
Still
Buying
The last few months have shifted priorities, altered perspectives, and exposed pre-existing problems.
Sept 01, 2020
When
Fashion
Met
Face
Masks
The story behind the most used — and polarizing — accessory of the year.
Sept 01, 2020
An
Honest
Look
At
Racism
In
Fashion
Means
A
Long,
Hard
Look
In
The
Mirror
It’s time the industry does its part in initiating real change.
Sept 01, 2020
Black-Owned
Businesses
Kept
Up
That
Same
Energy.
Did
You?
Was the rush to support Black-owned fashion brands the start of a movement or just a trend?
Sept 01, 2020
How
Street
Style
Became
Screen
Style
Instagram is now the place for fashion-lovers to see and be seen.
Sept 01, 2020
What
If
Fashion
Brands
Did...
Less?
A
Conversation.
Featuring Brand Assembly’s Hilary France.
Sept 01, 2020
From
All-White
To
Sunday
Best:
The
Meaning
Behind
A
Century
of
Protest
Uniforms
The looks we protest in haven’t changed — they’re also not the same.
Sept 01, 2020