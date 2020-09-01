Is It Possible To Be Anti-Capitalist And Love Fashion? It’s Complicated.

But it’s still tricky, and it likely means breaking up with some potentially long-held beliefs about what purpose fashion serves in your life, what style looks like, and what’s actually worth coveting. Maybe you don’t really want that Chanel bag or those Gucci loafers or that same silk skirt that every influencer has, you’ve just been conditioned for years to think that you do. (Or maybe you really, really do — and that’s okay, too.) It likely means making sacrifices, depending on what works for you and what you decide you really value. It could be shunning fast fashion, or committing to buying a percentage of your wardrobe secondhand, or something else entirely. It likely means interrogating your relationship with money, especially if you’ve often fallen into the trap of feeling like you need more money to buy more clothes to feel good about yourself, or feel like you fit in. How helpful are those thoughts? What else could you be doing with that money to free yourself and others from the work-earn-spend hamster wheel? It also means speaking up and not being afraid to tell companies, publications, people you follow on Instagram — whoever has power and isn’t wielding it for good — how you want to see them do better.