The Best Street Style At New York Fashion Week Featured This Season’s Top Trends

The biannual buzz on New York City’s streets is back. From the city’s influx of models, celebs, editors, and influencers to the digital chatter surrounding this season’s biggest designers, all signs point to, of course: the return of New York Fashion Week — and its street style.
Having kicked off on Friday, this Spring/Summer 2023 season has steadily been showcasing some of the major trends we can expect to see in coming months. Although, as we all know by now, it isn’t just the runways that dictate what’s to come — what goes on outside of the shows is just as indicative. With fashion’s most stylish New Yorkers and visitors all in one place, it only makes sense that the street style during this week is often unparalleled.
That’s definitely been the case this weekend. Trekking to and from shows, heading to presentations and parties, NYFW’s guests are showing up and showing out with their looks this season and we’re here for all of it. For late-summer outfit inspiration and the perfect motivation to step out of your fashion comfort zone this autumn, have a look through our favourite street style looks from this season (and where to shop the trends we spotted). Plus, keep an eye out for more throughout the week.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.