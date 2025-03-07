As usual, Paris Fashion Week attendees are doing what they do best: putting effortlessly stylish spins on the year’s biggest trends in a way that only they can. Think: modern-day LBDs, silhouettes that are just the right amount of oversized, extravagant coats, playful peep-toe shoes, ethereal organza, and so much more. Everywhere you look, there’s spring outfit inspiration to be found, whether in the form of styling hacks, new pieces to add to your closet, reinterpretations of well-worn staples, or just overall vibes.