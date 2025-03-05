The Best Haircut Trends From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

With Paris Fashion Week in full swing, the best place to find fresh haircut inspiration isn’t just backstage — it’s also among the many stylish guests who descend on the city’s streets ahead of the shows.
Paris has mastered a handful of signature cuts — think French bobs, effortlessly perfect fringes and long layered styles. This season is no exception. Alongside these timeless looks, we’ve spotted XL braids, pixie cuts and sharp lobs making a statement.
Without further ado, here are 12 of the best haircut trends from Paris Fashion Week so far.
