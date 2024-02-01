The Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week Is Full Of Winter Outfit Ideas

Winter fashion can be fun. Just ask the crowd at Copenhagen Fashion Week, which just kicked off its autumn/winter 2024 schedule on Monday. While the Scandi set is known for out-of-the-box styling and bold colour combinations, this season, the Danish capital is taking on the mob wife aesthetics, 2010s-ready leopard print accessories, and yes, quiet luxury.
Touches of red, one of 2024’s top colour trends, are also on display, varying from ballet flats and sporty jackets to head-to-toe suits. As are bows, the leading accessory for this winter. As Fashion Month — which kicks off in New York in February and ends in Paris in March — nears, take a look at some of the street style trends out of Copenhagen Fashion Week.