ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion

The Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week Is Full Of Winter Outfit Ideas

Frances Solá-Santiago
Last Updated 1 February 2024, 16:00
ADVERTISEMENT
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Winter fashion can be fun. Just ask the crowd at Copenhagen Fashion Week, which just kicked off its autumn/winter 2024 schedule on Monday. While the Scandi set is known for out-of-the-box styling and bold colour combinations, this season, the Danish capital is taking on the mob wife aesthetics, 2010s-ready leopard print accessories, and yes, quiet luxury
Touches of red, one of 2024’s top colour trends, are also on display, varying from ballet flats and sporty jackets to head-to-toe suits. As are bows, the leading accessory for this winter. As Fashion Month — which kicks off in New York in February and ends in Paris in March — nears, take a look at some of the street style trends out of Copenhagen Fashion Week.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from Street Style

R29 Original Series

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT