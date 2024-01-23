Both Trivieri and Arcuri are approaching the “mob wife” trend with a similar perspective. “Trends are just supposed to be fun,” says Trivieri. “We lose sight of those things in overanalyzing trends.” While the phenomenon is taking off on TikTok, it’s also received a lot of criticism, especially for its depiction of Italian-American culture and for potentially glorifying organized crime. Not to mention the consistent depictions of violence, misogyny, and LGBTQ+ discrimination played out in most mob pop culture portrayals. Arcuri, who wrote a book, titled in The Owner & The Wife, set in the ‘80s heyday of the New York mob families, says that she understands why it’s hitting a nerve for people. “I’m not a fan of when people are trying to play a ‘mob wife’ and making a joke out of it,” she says. “That’s not the focus, it’s more of the confidence.” Trivieri agrees. “TikTok is not the place for nuanced conversations,” she says. “No one is forcing you to participate in the trend.”