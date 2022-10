In a sense, this British-rom-com-core is the remedy to the toxicity of the “clean girl aesthetic,” with everything no longer needing to be slicked back with Olaplex or part of a spotless matching set. “It kind of validates the fact that sometimes you can pull together a good outfit, and little things aren’t going to work. Maybe your hair’s a mess, or your makeup’s not pulled together and I think on TikTok especially, there has been for a while a fixation on the whole look being completely put-together,” says Friedman.