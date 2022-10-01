As we enter an autumn that’s already bringing the kind of chill everyone seemed to have forgotten about, '00s layering helps open the door for this trend to grow. For O’Keeffe, she believes the aesthetic is likely to be consumed in parts rather than whole, reassuring that “we will likely see elements of the trend enter the mainstream, but we won’t have an army of '00s Keira Knightleys on our hands any time soon.”