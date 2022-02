So it turns out that Emma's full-time stylist Jared Ellner is also a fashion designer. Pictured here is one of his creations — a two piece green set. "She has unbelievable style. She’s truly a dream client and person to work with because she has such a good sense of her own style and a good eye that it makes working with her effortless,” he tells WWD . “I’m such a fan of how she puts herself together already, so being asked to help with that was the best possible dream job I could’ve ever asked for.”