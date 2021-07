Internet sweetheart Emma Chamberlain has Gen Zs wrapped around her finger. Her relatable YouTube videos detailing what she does in a day garner millions of views, with people glued to their screens for her funny commentary and eclectic personal style . The 20-year-old knows how to experiment: her aesthetic ranges from y2k outfits to trucker dad styles . Emma showcases an enviable pool of emerging brands and designers. These are some of her recent favourites that might quickly become yours too.