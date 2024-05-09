A New Fashion Exhibition Proves Jean Paul Gaultier’s First Love Was Film

The exhibition, which is a smaller version of the show that debuted at the Cinémathèque française in Paris in 2021, continues with a look at Gaultier’s cinematic oeuvre, with his costume sketches for films like The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover; The City of Lost Children; and the aforementioned The Fifth Element. (The latter includes a costume he designed for Prince who was supposed to star in the apocalyptic sci-fi film.) There are also some of the more fantastical costumes from the films he worked on, including a military-style khaki garment with motorcycle headlights over the breasts worn by Victoria Abril in Kika and the embroidered gown featuring a pearl design in the shape of pubic hair worn by Gael García Bernal in Bad Education, an evolution of a look Gaultier showed years prior on the runway on Naomi Campbell.