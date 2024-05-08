It seems like every couple of weeks, a new trending aesthetic pops up on TikTok and immediately consumes the fashion world. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen everything from sirencore to dark academia and Y2K aesthetics flood our FYP. With each trend, virtually every fashion retailer jumps on board to help consumers style the looks. But often, as a modest dresser, I’ve found that by the time I get my head around a trending aesthetic and work out how to navigate the trend modestly, the fashion world has moved on to the next thing.
But in 2024, I’m leaving micro trends behind and working to develop my personal style. I’ve come to understand that we don’t need to have one aesthetic; in fact, we can have as many as we want. Not every trend will be for us and that's okay. Fashion is a type of creative expression and with new trends being pushed onto us every day, it's important to try to slow down and unpack what we feel does and doesn't work for us.
What I will say about the emergence of new ‘aesthetics’ though, is that I find they help me to hone in on what exactly I'm looking for when shopping online, or when I put together a vision board before I go thrifting. Just like having a Pinterest board and curating specific vibes you like, looking at trending aesthetics can be helpful when you need a spark of creativity.
Ahead, I explore some of my favourite fashion trends and show you how I've styled them modestly. I've mostly thrifted these outfits and I encourage you to do the same if you want to find pieces that are unique and timeless.
Nawal Sari is a fashion and beauty influencer based in Western Sydney, Australia. Having built a 380k-strong community on Instagram and TikTok, Nawal is redefining what modest fashion means in 2024. Now, she joins Refinery29 Australia as a contributing editor to further her mission of inspiring Muslim women on their own modest fashion journeys, leaning on her wealth of knowledge and industry experience.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
