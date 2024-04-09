Nawal Sari’s Guide To Shopping Modest Fashion In Australia

When Eid came around every year, it was a full-time job trying to find an outfit. The options were to either shop from modest fashion stores online and pray it would fit (while also knowing that a few other girls at Eid prayer would have the same outfit), or to shop at mainstream Aussie retailers and have to layer with tights and a long-sleeved shirt, doing your best to style it. I can still remember times where I was overstimulated in my local Westfield, trying to get an outfit with my mum and sisters, facing the lengthy lines from modest fashion pop-up shops that carried restricted sizes and a hefty price tag.