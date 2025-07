If you didn't score tickets to one of Addison Rae's intimate Australian shows, we are so sorry — because this year is all about the Y2K Pop Diva. From TikTok star to pop sensation, we are all obsessed with her rebrand . Not only does her music speak to girlhood in a way that feels healing, but her fashion choices are refreshingly feminine without pandering to the male gaze From itty-bitty denim shorts and round-toe pump heels to cropped graphic T-shirts and lingerie-as-outerwear outfits, Addison’s retro style is Britney Spears-coded with apparent influences from Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and Marylin Monroe — all of whom she names in her song 'Money Is Everything'. The 24-year-old has a knack for Y2K-meets-Old-Hollywood dressing. And it’s inspiring our own outfits.Addison Rae's global tour kicks off in August, with the 'Aquamarine' singer's Australian leg starting in November. This means hotter weather and hotter outfits. To truly channel Addison come spring, get experimental with mismatched looks, Y2K fashion and booty shorts for days. Then, all that’s left to do is crack open a Diet Pepsi and “put your headphones on”.