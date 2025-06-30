The singer also told GQ that beautiful lingerie is non-negotiable, especially worn under casual outfits to spark a sexy energy and confidence throughout the day. In addition to her sultry 2024 VMAs custom lingerie look, it’s also a staple in her music videos like 'Diet Pepsi' (a cone bra and matching bedazzled ensemble), 'Aquamarine' (under a sheer outfit), 'Fame Is A Gun' (in pink latex), and 'Times Like These' (paired with fishnet tights). For your own Addison-inspired lingerie, opt for matching sets with balconette bras, sheer bralettes, and corsets to wear under see-through tops and dresses.