How To Dress Like Y2K Pop Diva Addison Rae
If you didn't score tickets to one of Addison Rae's intimate Australian shows, we are so sorry — because this year is all about the Y2K Pop Diva. From TikTok star to pop sensation, we are all obsessed with her rebrand. Not only does her music speak to girlhood in a way that feels healing, but her fashion choices are refreshingly feminine without pandering to the male gaze.
From itty-bitty denim shorts and round-toe pump heels to cropped graphic T-shirts and lingerie-as-outerwear outfits, Addison’s retro style is Britney Spears-coded with apparent influences from Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and Marylin Monroe — all of whom she names in her song 'Money Is Everything'. The 24-year-old has a knack for Y2K-meets-Old-Hollywood dressing. And it’s inspiring our own outfits.
Addison Rae's global tour kicks off in August, with the 'Aquamarine' singer's Australian leg starting in November. This means hotter weather and hotter outfits. To truly channel Addison come spring, get experimental with mismatched looks, Y2K fashion and booty shorts for days. Then, all that’s left to do is crack open a Diet Pepsi and “put your headphones on”.
Addison Rae Style: Low-Rise Jeans & Shorts
In true Y2K fashion, Addison is known for wearing low-rise jeans and mini shorts as everyday outfits and music video costumes. She specifically called out a pair of low-rise Lucky shorts as a staple in a recent GQ interview. On sweltering days, consider a pair of denim cutoffs (preferably with frayed edges) and on cooler days, consider low-rise jeans in a flared or bootcut silhouette. Pair them with a graphic tee or bralette depending on the occasion and how scandalous you’re feeling.
Addison Rae Style: Lingerie Sets
The singer also told GQ that beautiful lingerie is non-negotiable, especially worn under casual outfits to spark a sexy energy and confidence throughout the day. In addition to her sultry 2024 VMAs custom lingerie look, it’s also a staple in her music videos like 'Diet Pepsi' (a cone bra and matching bedazzled ensemble), 'Aquamarine' (under a sheer outfit), 'Fame Is A Gun' (in pink latex), and 'Times Like These' (paired with fishnet tights). For your own Addison-inspired lingerie, opt for matching sets with balconette bras, sheer bralettes, and corsets to wear under see-through tops and dresses.
Addison Rae Style: Pump Heels
“Walk in the room, my high heels on, I strike a pose / Young, dumb, and cute, nothing to lose,” Addison sings on 'In The Rain'. When she’s not barefoot, she’s wearing stiletto pumps (quite different to trending kitten heels, but reminiscent of Y2K pop star style). From performing onstage to running errands, she typically opts for Louboutins and round-toe heels. Look out for designs with retro details like peep-toe cut-outs and slingback straps, which are favoured by the singer, and wear them everywhere from summer weddings to rooftop parties.
Addison Rae Style: Graphic T-Shirts
Some of the looks that put Addison on the fashion map were her Y2K Paris Hilton-inspired street style ‘fits, all of which included kitschy graphic tees. From pointed phrases to faux sport jerseys, her T-shirts always make a statement — so much so that Troye Sivan recreated one of Addison’s paparazzi photos for Halloween, wearing a pink 'Libra' cropped tee and black pumps, while reading Britney Spears’ memoir. Opt for playful graphics and cheeky phrases when shopping and putting together your outfits for Addison Rae's Australian tour.
Addison Rae Style: Pearl Necklaces
Elevate your everyday and eveningwear looks with a strand of pearls to have “the heart of the ocean around your neck,” like Addison suggests in 'Aquamarine'. Her mermaid-chic style reigns during the summer, whether through red carpet dresses, shell-shaped purses, glimmering jewel tones, or lustrous pearls. Luckily, you don’t have to pay a fortune to get the look. We’ve curated a range of simple pearl chokers, layered strands, and pendant necklaces to channel Addison.
Addison Rae Style: Sheer Dresses
Sheer fabrics are a bold-yet-wearable dress trend that Addison does well — from donning see-through sequined gowns in the 'Aquamarine' video, to wearing a fluttery tulle frock at Coachella that revealed her album release date on underwear that peeked through. The singer obviously loves skin-baring looks, declaring: “I know you like when I wear this dress, I feel best when I'm wearin' less” on 'Times Like These.' For your own wardrobe, try sheer lace, mesh, and sequined dresses worn over swimsuits, boy shorts, slip dresses, or even over pants for a Y2K touch. Then float on as the ethereal pop princess that you are.
