The 15 Best Shorts To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer is fast approaching and you know what that means; its time to bare your stems in the best short styles of the season.
Of course, we're not saying you need to strictly stick to a seven-day wardrobe solely comprised of Bermuda shorts and bike shorts (though we wouldn't hold it against you if you're so inclined). The shorts we're shopping for this spring and summer are simply complimentary to all of the mini skirts and summer dresses we're hoarding in our so-called minimalist summer wardrobe.
Ahead, you'll find a curated list of denim, tailored, sports-luxe and beach-friendly shorts you can easily slot into your summer capsule wardrobe this season.