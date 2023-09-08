ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Australian Fashion Week
ADVERTISEMENT

A Minimalist Summer Wardrobe That’s Anything But Boring

Briar Clark, Ebony-Renee Baker, Lauren Cunningham
Last Updated 8September,2023, 4:01 am
Designed by Briar Clark
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.  
For some of us, getting dressed in the summer can be a stressful experience. Between baring more skin than you’d normally care to and preparing for cold blasts in the air-conditioned office — not to mention the all-seasons-in-one-day weather we're currently experiencing in Australia — it's no easy feat.
There is a solution for a more stress-free start to the days ahead: applying a minimal styling approach to your wardrobe. Minimalism has its share of issues but limiting your wardrobe to fewer, more versatile pieces is not just a more convenient approach, it’s also more cost-effective and cuts down on textile waste, too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From fave minimalist brands like COS and Everlane to Scandi cult labels such as & Other Stories and Ganni, achieving the perfect capsule(ish) wardrobe takes a few smart selections and a less-is-more mindset. To help you out with yours, here are some pieces that — in our opinion — work effortlessly together.
DashDividers_1_500x100

The go-to top

The go-to top is more often than not the hero piece of any outfit. The best minimal iterations are versatile, easily worn from day to night and to any event. Instantly elevate your look by stacking necklaces and earrings, and pair with shorts or jeans for a more casual take.
shop 5 products
AERE
Button Front Vest
$120.00
The Iconic
Elka Collective
Roth Knit Top
$159.00
The Iconic
Cloth & Co
The Chanderi Shirt
$320.00
The Iconic
chosen by tuchuzy
One Shoulder Hardware Tank
$110.00
The Iconic
Pull & Bear
Racer Back Halter Neck Top
$45.99
The Iconic

The wear-to-any-event trousers

There are three questions to ask yourself when sourcing your ideal trousers: How many tops can I wear with them? Will they pair effortlessly with the majority of my shoes? Are they timeless enough that I can wear them for several seasons to come? COS, Everlane and St. Agni have created styles that tick all three boxes.
shop 5 products
COS
Wide-leg Tailored Pants
$150.00
COS
St. Agni
Drawstring Relaxed Pants Chalk Stripe
$499.00
St. Agni
Lioness
Leo Linen Pants
$89.00
The Iconic
Everlane
The City Stripe Way-high® Drape Pant
$259.00
Everlane
Cotton On
Haven Wide Leg Pants
$49.99
The Iconic

The everyday skirt

An everyday skirt is a perfect alternative to trousers, especially as the heat rises and your thighs need a bit more breathing room. So go ahead and add a ruched, denim or boho skirt to your roster of slip midis.
shop 5 products
Neuw
Recut Mini Skirt
$119.00
The Iconic
TOJHA
Aletta Skirt
$230.00
The Iconic
calli
Alicia Midi Skirt
$99.95
The Iconic
Charlie Holiday
Gabby Midi Skirt
$129.95
The Iconic
& Other Stories
Elasticated High-waist Midi Skirt
$80.00$115.00
The Iconic

The slip-on-and-go dress

Sourcing several slip-on-and-go summer dresses is no mean feat. The key to success? Don't be tempted to over-buy as you won't wear all of them. Instead, look for transitional styles that you can wear for both work and play.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 5 products
SAMSØE & SAMSØE
Ebbali Dress
$170.00
The Iconic
Sir
Bettina Off Shoulder Dress
$390.00
Sir
MISHA
Romina Maxi Dress
$295.00
The Iconic
JETS
Jetset Pullover Kaftan
$170.00
The Iconic
Lee Mathews
Holly Cami Dress
$899.00
The Iconic

The carry-through-seasons bag

No one really needs 12 different handbags. If you're looking to keep things easy breezy, opt for a style that you can tuck under your arm and go. Better yet, pick a carry-through-seasons bag that'll hold all your essentials.
shop 5 products
Call It Spring
Perkswaltje
$69.95
The Iconic
Oroton
Emilia Tote
$499.00
The Iconic
Brie Leon
Tie Knot Mini Bag
$189.00
The Iconic
The Row
Slouchy Banana Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
$3523.47
Net-A-Porter
COS
Link Leather Bag
$225.00
The Iconic

The wear-forever footwear

When it comes to minimalist dressing, it's essential to add timeless footwear to your repertoire. Seek out neutral tones, comfort-fusing details and buttery leathers that are easy to style.
shop 5 products
Nike
Dunk Low Lx 'coconut Milk' Sneakers
$180.00
Incu
Alias Mae
Shelby Sandals
$229.95
The Iconic
AllSaints
Emily Loafers
$370.00
The Iconic
Vagabond
Delia Mary Janes
$264.95
The Iconic
JW Anderson
Punk Loafer
$985.00
Incu
DashDividers_1_500x100
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Fashion

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT