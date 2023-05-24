ADVERTISEMENT
When it comes to wardrobe basics that are universally loved for their accessible style, few brands come close to & Other Stories. Devoted to an ethos of timelessness, the brand is a creative collaboration between a triad of ateliers in Los Angeles, Stockholm and Paris. Each location lends the cultural sensibilities of its respective coast, marrying wearable trends with essential pieces that promise to hold a lasting place in your wardrobe for years to come.
& Other Stories is now venturing Down Under, joining the ranks of over 1500 brands that call The Iconic home. Considering our infatuation with the modest, simple and classic style of celebs like the just-married Sofia Richie-Grainge, this exclusive partnership couldn't have come at a better time. But if you're overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new merch, we're here to hold your hand through the process. We've scrolled through pages of muted tones, soft knits, and gilded accessories to bring you our wishlist from the & Other Stories launch at The Iconic. Enjoy!