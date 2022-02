12 Of The Best Brands To Score All Of Your Clothing Basics

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.For many of us, an interest in fashion often compels us to buy first, think later, only to be stumped with what to wear when facing a closet full of microtrend pieces and statement accessories . But as we've learned, one of the best things you can do for yourself is create a solid foundation of wardrobe basics that you can style and restyle over and over again with ease.