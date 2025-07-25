On The RealReal, searches for the Celine Phantom were up 120% on the day of the Celine show, and nearly doubled the next day. Obsessions — when users “heart” an item on the resale platform — are up 123% year-on-year; searches are up 263% year-on-year. “What world news is for the stock market, fashion news is for the resale market,” says Sciacca. “We always see that correlation: As a past season It bag gets reintroduced on the runway, it automatically creates a desire. People have to wait months for Spring 2026 to go into production and be released by the brand. People see it and they want it, so that instantly drives them to the resale market.”