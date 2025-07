Hersan has noticed secondhand’s impact on the firsthand market at Vestiaire Collective, too — when “there's such a demand [for] a bag, an accessory, or ready-to-wear that you can find it again in the new collection from the maison.” (The platform saw a 10x increase in searches for the Phantom after the Celine show in July, compared to June.) She first picked up on it when Dior reissued the Saddle , and foresaw it happening with the Chloé Paddington (also designed by Philo, who was the creative director of the brand from 2001 to 2006) once Chemena Kamali joined the brand. She sees this as an effort from brands to own their heritage and show customers that they can stick with a brand even amid designer switch-ups. “All the codes are there,” she says.