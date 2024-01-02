Looking For A New Bag? These Vintage Designer Options Will Always Be In Style

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
From the Birkin to the Baguette, there are some fashion items that are so iconic, they can be identified with a single word. And if you're currently in the market for a new handbag, these terms might feel even more familiar.
Whether it's because they've been immortalised as pop-culture references (like the Dior Saddle bag and Fendi Baguette's appearance in Sex in The City) or intrinsically associated with fashion icons (such as Jane Birkin, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana) there are some handbags that you just know are set to stand the test of time.
While purchasing these products brand new can be a lifelong investment, the beauty of designer bags is that these days they are just as easy to track down second-hand. With reputable resale sites that guarantee authentication, purchasing a pre-loved luxury designer handbag is now easier than ever. (Not to mention, much better for our planet and our wallets.)
So which ones would we recommend? Keep scrolling for 8 pre-loved designer handbags that will never go out of style.