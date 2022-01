While the comeback initially started when Fendi re-issued the Baguette in 2019 , its It-bag status in 2021 was cemented by an intergenerational phenomenon that saw Gen X unearthing their vintage style and selling them, to the millennials ready to take them off their hands . “Gen X was the generation that originally purchased Baguettes back in their heyday,” says McSweeney. “As the original Gen X owners see them rising in resale value, it's motivating many to sell theirs forward, and millennials are jumping on the chance to finally live out their Baguette dreams.” According to The RealReal , demand for vintage Fendi Baguette bags has grown six times faster than the new versions of the bag from the brand, with the average resale value reaching four times more than in 2017.