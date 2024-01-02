Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
Discover
+MORE
Australia
Switch To
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Handbags
Fashion
2024's Top Handbag Trends Will Up Your Bag Game
by
Amanda Randone
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
More from Handbags
Handbags
Looking For A New Bag? These Vintage Designer Options Will Always Be In Style
Zoe Anastasiou
2 Jan. 2024
Fashion
This French Handbag Brand Has Taken Over TikTok—Here Are 5 Styles Worth Buying
Zoe Anastasiou
15 Dec. 2023
Deals
My Whole Life Fits Inside This Mansur Gavriel Hobo Bag
Victoria Montalti
6 Dec. 2023
Fashion
The Are The Gucci Bags You’ll Never Regret Investing In
by
Zoe Anastasiou
Most Wanted
23 Black Purses That Are Versatile & Anything But Basic
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Victoria Montalti
Fashion
The 7 Best Prada Bags To Invest In Now & Love Forever
by
Zoe Anastasiou
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Style
Celebs Are Loving This Under-The-Radar Handbag Brand & We Want In
by
Zoe Anastasiou
Style
The Trendiest Handbag Of 2023 Is Actually From 2003
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Zoe Anastasiou
Style
15 Tried-&-True Work Bags For Women — From Totes To Backpacks
by
Briar Clark
Summer Fashion Guide
28 Tote Bags You Can Use On & Off The Beach
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Style
21 Crossbody Bags We Don’t Want Leaving Our Side
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the edi
by
Amanda Randone
Fashion
16 Years Later, Why Is Louis Vuitton’s Neverfull Tote More Appeal...
Content creator Serena Neel bought her first-ever designer handbag in May. To mark the occasion, she chose a Louis Vuitton Neverfull, the signature tote th
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Style
Carry Your Personality: 15 Quirky Handbags That Reflect Your Uniq...
by
Bobby Schuessler
Handbags
Mansur Gavriel’s Signature Bucket Bag Just Went Vegan
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Vivien Lee
Fashion
Welcome To The Era Of The Coach Tabby Bag — The Viral It-Bag You&...
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Vivien Lee
Fashion
In Defence Of Worn-Out & Used Handbags
A decade ago, Mary-Kate Olsen shocked the internet when she did the unthinkable: The actress-turned-designer was photographed sporting an Hermès Kelly han
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Designers
The Moral Conundrum Of Owning Designer Goods After A Scandal
In August this year, Balenciaga went viral for producing a high-end trash bag for over $2000, sparking widespread outrage over its hefty price tag. At the
by
Millie Roberts
Style
Prediction: These Are The 5 Bag Trends You’ll See Everywher...
Summer is just around the corner. While La Niña may be looking to dampen some of our plans, no amount of rain could possibly put a pause on wardrobe
by
Bianca Davino
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Dedicated Feature
Bag A Deal: How To Find The Best Secondhand Designer Handbags
All fashion girlies have at least one designer handbag they’re determined to own. For me, it’s the Dior Saddle Bag. Maybe for you, it’s a
by
Eloise Goodman
Dedicated Feature
6 Women On How Much They Paid For Their First Investment Bag
Buying an investment bag is a milestone in any fashion girlie’s life. It’s always a moment — whether it was purchased after hours scouring eBay f
by
Bianca Davino
Style
Yes, A Glass Handbag Is Worth The Risk
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Vivien Lee
Style
The Cult Bag That Defined The ’00s Is Officially Back
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
by
Pema Bakshi
Style
Are Triple Bags The New Double Bags?
If you’re the type who finds themself carrying both a bag the size of a pack of gum for the sake of fashion and a grubby tote for everything you actually
by
Eliza Huber
ADVERTISEMENT