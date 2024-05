This Iconic Mulberry Bag Just Turned 21 — & We Still Love It

"Sometimes I borrow the Bayswater Classic for shorter, work-related trips when I'm expected to look polished but have lots of stuff with me. The larger capacity, flexible structure, and studs at the bottom of the bag make it a surprisingly perfect weekender bag . The top flap and oval lock have this instantly recognizable, Mulberry look that makes it a classic piece, but what I'm most impressed with is the enduring quality of the materials. These bags have been in my future mother-in-law's possession for years, and they're still in immaculate condition. The leather looks good as new (even after they've been rained on a few times), and the gold Mulberry lettering and brass hardware have remained intact. They have proven themselves to be true investment pieces many times over, and I can't wait to save up for my very own Bayswater bag and twin with my MIL when I officially become part of the family after this summer." — Venus Wong, R29 Senior Travel Writer