This Iconic Mulberry Bag Just Turned 21 — & We Still Love It

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Let's go back to 2003. The year brought us "Crazy in Love," Arrested Development, that iconic VMAs kiss, and the shocking Bennifer split. It also brought us plenty of low-rise jeans, ultra-pointy stilettos, and the new It bag: the Mulberry Bayswater. But this 2003 It bag was no one-hit wonder, but rather a handbag style that has stood the test of time. And now it's celebrating its 21st anniversary.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
British heritage brand Mulberry gave us sophistication and timelessness with the Bayswater bag, instantly becoming an iconic design. (It was one of the OG "quiet luxury" brands and bags.) And its high quality has allowed it to stand the test of time.
So if you (or your mother or even your grandmother) purchased a Mulberry handbag in its heyday, you likely still wear it and treasure it. Below, we share our personal experience with the iconic bag, some of its signature features, and all the Bayswater styles you can shop.
Mulberry Bayswater Bag, $2600
If you're unfamiliar with Bayswater bags, here's a quick rundown of the classic bag. The sleek structured handbag is constructed from heritage leather in a range of smooth and glossy or different-sized grain finishes. It's also pretty roomy inside, making it a great option for an evening, travel, or work bag.
The sleek top handles stand stiff, and the front flap perfectly molds around it like a puzzle. Bayswater bags are also all finished with the brand's signature Postman Lock closure to keep your belongings secure. While classic and neutral shades are often associated with this style, there are also several bright, fun colourways too.
Throughout the years, there have been many iterations of the original Bayswater — from zipped versions to mini bags.
An R29 Editor's Take On Mulberry Bags
"My partner's mom, Sarah, has the classiest and most consistent personal style out of everyone I know. Her wardrobe is brimming with timeless staples that are well-made but not at all flashy, including a fleet of Mulberry Bayswater handbags.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
She's been a longtime customer of the British heritage brand and often speaks so highly of its craftsmanship. It means a lot to her (as a fellow Brit) that the brand has opted to manufacture 50% of its leather bags out of factories in Somerset, England. I'm lucky enough to have a first-hand understanding of the quality since she very generously lets me borrow whatever Bayswater colourway she's not using at the moment.
"Recently, I've been gravitating toward the Small Zipped Bayswater. There is enough room for all my essentials — notebook, wallet, phone, and a light sweater for when it's chilly at night — but it doesn't get too heavy, unlike most other calf leather bags I own. I appreciate how structured the bag is, and the top handles stay upright without drooping down (and causing any unwanted wear and tear in the leather). The brass Postman’s Lock is the type of hardware detail that gives off a 'quiet luxury' vibe in my book. I like to leave the lock strap slightly loose for a more casual, but still put-together look. As someone who loves a secured bag closure, the top zippers provide so much peace of mind, especially when I wear it as a crossbody bag.
"Sometimes I borrow the Bayswater Classic for shorter, work-related trips when I'm expected to look polished but have lots of stuff with me. The larger capacity, flexible structure, and studs at the bottom of the bag make it a surprisingly perfect weekender bag. The top flap and oval lock have this instantly recognizable, Mulberry look that makes it a classic piece, but what I'm most impressed with is the enduring quality of the materials. These bags have been in my future mother-in-law's possession for years, and they're still in immaculate condition. The leather looks good as new (even after they've been rained on a few times), and the gold Mulberry lettering and brass hardware have remained intact. They have proven themselves to be true investment pieces many times over, and I can't wait to save up for my very own Bayswater bag and twin with my MIL when I officially become part of the family after this summer." — Venus Wong, R29 Senior Travel Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Over the years, brand has released some new editions of the iconic Bayswater, including the East West Bayswater shoulder bag, the North South Bayswater Tote bag as well as updated tote bags. Scroll on to find the perfect Bayswater style to add to your own collection of investment pieces.