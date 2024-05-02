ADVERTISEMENT
This Iconic Mulberry Bag Just Turned 21 — & We Still Love It

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 2May,2024, 5:10 am
Photo: Courtesy of Venus Wong.
Let's go back to 2003. The year brought us "Crazy in Love," Arrested Development, that iconic VMAs kiss, and the shocking Bennifer split. It also brought us plenty of low-rise jeans, ultra-pointy stilettos, and the new It bag: the Mulberry Bayswater. But this 2003 It bag was no one-hit wonder, but rather a handbag style that has stood the test of time. And now it's celebrating its 21st anniversary.
British heritage brand Mulberry gave us sophistication and timelessness with the Bayswater bag, instantly becoming an iconic design. (It was one of the OG "quiet luxury" brands and bags.) And its high quality has allowed it to stand the test of time.
So if you (or your mother or even your grandmother) purchased a Mulberry handbag in its heyday, you likely still wear it and treasure it. Below, we share our personal experience with the iconic bag, some of its signature features, and all the Bayswater styles you can shop.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Mulberry Bayswater Bag, $2600

Photo: Courtesy of Mulberry.
Shop This
Mulberry
Bayswater Oak Nvt
$2600.00
Mulberry
If you're unfamiliar with Bayswater bags, here's a quick rundown of the classic bag. The sleek structured handbag is constructed from heritage leather in a range of smooth and glossy or different-sized grain finishes. It's also pretty roomy inside, making it a great option for an evening, travel, or work bag.
The sleek top handles stand stiff, and the front flap perfectly molds around it like a puzzle. Bayswater bags are also all finished with the brand's signature Postman Lock closure to keep your belongings secure. While classic and neutral shades are often associated with this style, there are also several bright, fun colourways too.
Throughout the years, there have been many iterations of the original Bayswater — from zipped versions to mini bags.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

An R29 Editor's Take On Mulberry Bags

Photo: Courtesy of Venus Wong.
Venus' future mother-in-law's Small Zipped Bayswater bags.
Shop This
Mulberry
Mini Zipped Bayswater - Coral Orange Small...
$1032.00$1475.00
Mulberry
Mulberry
Small Zipped Bayswater - Maple Silky Calf
$1695.00
Mulberry
"My partner's mom, Sarah, has the classiest and most consistent personal style out of everyone I know. Her wardrobe is brimming with timeless staples that are well-made but not at all flashy, including a fleet of Mulberry Bayswater handbags.
She's been a longtime customer of the British heritage brand and often speaks so highly of its craftsmanship. It means a lot to her (as a fellow Brit) that the brand has opted to manufacture 50% of its leather bags out of factories in Somerset, England. I'm lucky enough to have a first-hand understanding of the quality since she very generously lets me borrow whatever Bayswater colourway she's not using at the moment.
"Recently, I've been gravitating toward the Small Zipped Bayswater. There is enough room for all my essentials — notebook, wallet, phone, and a light sweater for when it's chilly at night — but it doesn't get too heavy, unlike most other calf leather bags I own. I appreciate how structured the bag is, and the top handles stay upright without drooping down (and causing any unwanted wear and tear in the leather). The brass Postman’s Lock is the type of hardware detail that gives off a 'quiet luxury' vibe in my book. I like to leave the lock strap slightly loose for a more casual, but still put-together look. As someone who loves a secured bag closure, the top zippers provide so much peace of mind, especially when I wear it as a crossbody bag.
Photo: Courtesy of Venus Wong.
Venus holding the Bayswater.
Shop This
Mulberry
Bayswater - Charcoal Classic Grain
$1450.00
Mulberry
"Sometimes I borrow the Bayswater Classic for shorter, work-related trips when I'm expected to look polished but have lots of stuff with me. The larger capacity, flexible structure, and studs at the bottom of the bag make it a surprisingly perfect weekender bag. The top flap and oval lock have this instantly recognizable, Mulberry look that makes it a classic piece, but what I'm most impressed with is the enduring quality of the materials. These bags have been in my future mother-in-law's possession for years, and they're still in immaculate condition. The leather looks good as new (even after they've been rained on a few times), and the gold Mulberry lettering and brass hardware have remained intact. They have proven themselves to be true investment pieces many times over, and I can't wait to save up for my very own Bayswater bag and twin with my MIL when I officially become part of the family after this summer." Venus Wong, R29 Senior Travel Writer
DashDividers_1_500x100_3
Over the years, brand has released some new editions of the iconic Bayswater, including the East West Bayswater shoulder bag, the North South Bayswater Tote bag as well as updated tote bags. Scroll on to find the perfect Bayswater style to add to your own collection of investment pieces.

Bayswater Satchel, $1,975

Shop This
Mulberry
Bayswater Poplin Blue Small Classic Grain
$1975.00
Mulberry

Small Zipped Bayswater, $2,625

Shop This
Mulberry
Small Zipped Bayswater Mulberry Green Smal...
$2625.00
Mulberry

East West Bayswater Clutch, $1,295

Shop This
Mulberry
East West Bayswater Clutch Silver Mirror
$1295.00
Mulberry

Micro Zipped Bayswater, $1,975

Shop This
Mulberry
Micro Zipped Bayswater Yellow Matte Small ...
$1975.00
Mulberry

Bayswater Tote, $1,690

Shop This
Mulberry
Bayswater Tote Sunset Small Classic Grain
$1690.00
Mulberry

North South Bayswater Tote, $1,950

Shop This
Mulberry
North South Bayswater Tote Sable Heavy Grain
$1950.00
Mulberry

Soft Bayswater, $3,275

Shop This
Mulberry
Soft Bayswater Night Sky Heavy Grain
$3275.00
Mulberry
DashDividers_1_500x100_3
