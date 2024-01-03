10 Handbag Trends That’ll Have Your 2024 Style In The Bag

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The new year is shaping up to be one of the boldest yet when it comes to fashion: Denim as eveningwear is a 2024 fashion trend that's on the rise, non-celebrities will be going pantsless, and there will be bows aplenty. Accessorising will be all about having fun, too, thanks to anklets with a luxury twist and innovative applications of mesh fabrics in footwear. Handbags will play an important role in 2024’s style reboot as well with some of the biggest trends dabbling in a bit of drama.
While Succession — in tandem with TikTok — is regarded as a catalyst for 2023’s biggest trend, quiet luxury, the aesthetic has had a ripple effect across the 2024 spring/summer collections, too. Also bringing the drama are the same 3D florals making waves across all fashion categories in 2024 along with bright blue hues that stand to steal the sartorial show. As always, there are more timeless trends for those of us who prefer not to cause a commotion with our closets. From the dazzling to the demure, we’ve compiled eight of the top handbag trends for 2024 to help carry you through 12 months of great style.
Handbag Trend 2024: Circular Shapes
Trends are cyclical, and sometimes that circularity can be applied quite literally in the realm of design. Case in point: Designers like Altuzarra, Louis Vuitton, and Longchamp featured round purses on their spring/summer 2024 runways. Whether it’s a petite style with a top handle or something more convenient that can be worn across the body, circle bags are on deck to hit a wardrobe home run.
Handbag Trend 2024: Double Up
Why stop at one purse when you can carry multiple? Alaïa, Coach, and Jil Sander are doubling down on the double bag trend (recalling the triple bag trend of 2021), styling smaller, top-handle purses over larger carryalls. Whether you need the extra storage space or you’re simply aiming to make a style statement, opt for a medium-sized, minimalist base like a black tote that you can pair with a mini (or micro!) bag for an added layer of texture, colour, or shape.
Handbag Trend 2024: Snakeskin Print
Borrowing from one of 2024’s top shoe trends are handbag styles featuring a snakeskin print. The daring motif can function as a neutral in shades of brown or grey as it did at Fendi, or it can be more of an embossed accent piece in vibrant shades like Gucci’s neon green or Rejino Pyo’s bright blue (more on this particular hue later). Don’t hesitate to pair your reptilian-inspired pick with matching kicks or even an overcoat in the same pattern — if Jil Sander’s coordinating ensembles are to be trusted, there will be no such thing as too much snake print in 2024.
Handbag Trend 2024: Clutch Move
Not all handbags require hands, at least not always. The trusty tote, for example, spends most of its time on shoulders, and the crowd-pleasing crossbody does exactly what its name suggests. The best way to go hands-free in 2024, especially for an elegant occasion, will be with a sizeable clutch that isn’t necessarily for clutching. Tuck it under your elbow so your fingers are free to hold onto a champagne coupe, a phone, or the hand of a friend instead. Envelope and pouch styles were seen at Brunello Cucinelli, Tory Burch, and Chloé, while Altuzarra and Jil Sander went for more structured takes on the trend. Consider a convertible option so your clutch can be easily transformed into a different look with the simple addition of straps.
Handbag Trend 2024: Stylishly Capacious Totes
Regardless of what Tom Wambsgans might think, a remarkably large bag is about to be the most on-trend thing to carry around in 2024 — at least according to mega designers like Givenchy, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Prada, and, of course, The Row, quiet luxury’s leading label. Be it the immense, ground-grazing leather sacks at Victoria Beckham or the canvas gardening bags at Max Mara that could fit the contents of an entire studio apartment, the bigger, the better as far as purses go. There’s nothing ludicrous about it.
Handbag Trend 2024: Bright Blue
While stark whites dominated the colour palette of many spring/summer 2024 collections, there was a different hue catching our eye in the accessories area: bright blue. Isabel Marant, Versace, Giorgio Armani, and Ferragamo featured handbags in everything from majorelle to robin’s egg to sky blue, while a single cerulean purse was a standout piece in a sea of bright white on the Valentino runway.
Handbag Trend 2024: Blossom Bags
Flower power will be in full swing for spring, but these are not your grandma’s couch florals. Flowery details are sprouting from all sorts of handbags including 3D blossoms at Balmain and 3.1 Phillip Lim, oversized flower prints at Chanel, and whorls of fabrics and pearls shaped like rosettes at Simone Rocha. If you want to give the trend a try without going all-out bag bouquet, opt for something smaller like a change purse like this one or a mini bag with dramatic petal-like appliqués instead.
Handbag Trend 2024: The Bucket Bag Comeback
It’s been a decade since the New York-based brand Mansur Gavriel launched its bucket bag, and still, the style’s popularity endures (searches for “Mansur Gavriel bucket” have over 400 million views on TikTok and the bag continues to be a favourite among stars like Taylor Swift and Sarah Jessica Parker). Add to that similar styles being endorsed by the likes of Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, and Miu Miu, and it’s fair to say the trend might just be on the brink of its biggest year yet.
Handbag Trend 2024: Put A Bow On It
2023 was the year of the bow, and it appears that in 2024, the trend will show no sign of slowing down. On the runway, Simone Rocha's Spring/Summer 2024 collection saw rectangle bags with utilitarian pockets adorned with juxtaposing feminine bows, while at Sandy Liang, shiny satin fabrics were tied into giant bows to create oversized clutches.
Handbag Trend 2024: Statement Hardware
What started with the Bottega Veneta Sardine has expanded into virtually every brand creating its own innovative hardware. At Valentino, models carried brightly coloured handbags complete with oversized gold V logos chains, while Brandon Maxwell added bulky silver and gold clasps to the handles of shoulder bags. Off the runway, brands ranging from Polène to Charles and Keith are adding interest to their bags through sculptural hardware design, too.