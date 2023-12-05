At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ask just about anyone and I'm sure they'd agree that purchasing a luxury handbag is certainly not something done on impulse. Often, the designer accessory can sit on your wish list for years before you actually make the decision to finally invest.
Given the item can set you back several thousand dollars, it's important to do your research to ensure you're purchasing a product with longevity that you're sure to keep in your closet for years. And luckily for you, that's where we come in.
Last week, team Refinery29 Australia delved into the creative mind of Miuccia Prada to bring you the best Prada bags that we deem worthwhile investments, and today it's Gucci's turn.
As a brand, Gucci has an over 100-year history (it was founded in 1921) and in that time, the label has released more than a few coveted styles. From iconic silhouettes named after iconic women —like the Jackie and Diana bags— to classic shapes that will stand the test of time (Horsebit Bag, I'm looking at you!), Gucci is a household name for good reason.
So, which Gucci bags will actually give you bang for your buck? Keep scrolling for the Gucci bags that are worth the investment.