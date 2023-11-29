The 7 Best Prada Bags To Invest In Now & Love Forever

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you have attended the University of #GirlMath, you will be familiar with the concept of cost per wear. It's the notion that an item's true value is derived by dividing its retail price by the number of times you've used it. (For example, if you buy a dress for $100 and wear it 10 times, then its cost per wear is $10).
When thinking about high-value items with a low cost per wear, there is nothing that feels as versatile or will have as much longevity as a handbag. This is why, in the realm of investment buys, a designer handbag is often the splurge purchase of choice.
While a designer bag may set you back a few thousand dollars, the item can stay with you as a part of your permanent wardrobe for the next few decades, meaning you'll have the chance to use it thousands of times before the end of its lifespan. (Or before you decide to re-sell it!)
Of course, it's all about investing in the right kind of designer handbag, but don't worry — that's where we come in.
Today, we're worshipping at the house of Prada. Anyone who knows me knows I have long been a Prada devotee. The house's Creative Director Miuccia Prada is a true genius, who transformed the brand from an accessories label into the global empire it is today. She knows a thing or two about designing a coveted carryall and has created more than a few in her 40+ years at the brand.
Prada's handbags are known as It-items amongst the fashion set and regularly appear slung over the shoulders of fashionable celebrities. But which styles are actually worth the investment?
Below, we outline the best Prada handbags that will give you the most bang for your buck, from an everyday carry-all to an evening-appropriate tote.
