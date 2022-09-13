The Best Australian Handbag Brands To Have On Your Radar

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We know a handbag can make or break an outfit, so choosing the right one is crucial — especially if you're ready to invest a solid sum of money into one you can hold onto. While our natural instinct is to look to international marketplaces in our search for trendy pieces, handbags are one thing local labels already have covered.
Whether it's Oroton where you'll find the perfect everyday bag, Rylan for your classic work-appropriate tote or Poppy Lissiman for a show-stopping statement bag, Aussie designers have all your handbag needs right here on our shores.
To find the style that's right for you, scroll on for our edit of the best local brands to shop for handbags.