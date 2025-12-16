The Perfect Fit: Here’s The Best Looks From The Red Bull Tetris World Final
On Saturday, December 13, the world's largest Tetris game was played on the iconic Dubai Frame to close out the Red Bull Tetris World Final. A total of 2,800 drones were used to light up the Tetris games of the two finalists competing from Turkey and Peru, projecting the match to a captive live audience cheering on from the ground. With Tetris players old and new from around the world coming to celebrate the game, the energy was high — a mood only to be expected when the entire competition was a year-in-the-making collaboration with Red Bull. "It's a game that brings everybody together," Tetris CEO Maya Rogers tells Refinery29 Australia. "The Red Bull partnership is amazing because it reaches so many different people around the world, and the fact that we had 60 different countries participate in the World Championships — that is amazing."
Among the crowd were gamer girls such as 2024 Mobile Streamer Of The Year Payal Dhare and creator Tuba Dağlı, matching Tetris' reputation of achieving that perfect fit. Keep scrolling to see the looks we were loving throughout the night, from layered skirts to bold prints and bedazzled denim.