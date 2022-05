A Tribute To The Best Met Gala Looks Of All Time

It's the last Friday in April, and in the fashion world, there is ample anticipation for the Met Gala to return to its usual set date: the first Monday in May. This year, attendees are expected to turn in their finest Gilded Age-inspired outfits (the night's theme is Gilded Glamour!) to mark the opening of the Met Museum's exhibition In America: An Anthology Of Fashion , the second part of last year's showing.