A Tribute To The Best Met Gala Looks Of All Time

It's the last Friday in April, and in the fashion world, there is ample anticipation for the Met Gala to return to its usual set date: the first Monday in May. This year, attendees are expected to turn in their finest Gilded Age-inspired outfits (the night's theme is Gilded Glamour!) to mark the opening of the Met Museum's exhibition In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, the second part of last year's showing.
But even as we look into a more normal future, we can still take inspiration from some of the Met Gala’s biggest fashion moments. To do so, we’re taking a trip down memory lane, re-visiting some of our all-time favourite Met Gala looks, from Kate Moss’s Marc Jacobs golden mini dress circa 2009 to Cardi B’s regal Moschino gown from 2018. Don’t worry, SJP and Alexander McQueen in matching tartan, Naomi Campbell in glittering Versace, and Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler’s first original design in 20 years also made the cut.
So prepare to be amazed by the ethereal looks that have garnered attention every year since the first Costume Institute Benefit in 1948. Click on for our list of the best Met Gala looks of all time.