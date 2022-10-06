How To Survive A Multi-Day Festival, According To 7 Seasoned Campers

Hear me out: I wear bikinis instead of bras and underwear to multi-day festivals. You can make a bikini top work so many ways with different outfits and it's more comfortable than a bra. It also doesn't matter if you get wet or sweaty because they dry quicker. And, given that most summer festivals in Australia are stinking hot, you can cool down with some water, or a quick rinse under a tap without worrying about walking around in wet clothes. I don't just wear the bikini on its own, but I opt for it over underwear during the actual festival.