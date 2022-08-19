10 Spring/Summer Fashion Trends That Are The Definition Of Dopamine Dressing

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Before you start impulse buying your spring/summer wardrobe, let's take a moment to celebrate the can't-miss 2022 fashion trends that deserve a spot in your new season essentials.
2022 was undoubtedly the Year of the Aesthetic. Bold colours had their fair share of moments on the 2022 runways, as well as eccentric trends like Avant Apocalypse. As many in the industry predicted, cut-outs and skin on full display continue to reign, as well as dopamine dressing and party style in our post-lockdown world. But as we continue to shed the isolation layers, we're certainly not giving up sensible trends like utility wear and relaxed fits.
From the hottest pink to the highest heels and beyond, please welcome — and shop — the biggest trends for the warmer weather ahead.