10 Spring/Summer Fashion Trends That Are The Definition Of Dopamine Dressing

2022 was undoubtedly the Year of the Aesthetic. Bold colours had their fair share of moments on the 2022 runways, as well as eccentric trends like Avant Apocalypse. As many in the industry predicted, cut-outs and skin on full display continue to reign, as well as dopamine dressing and party style in our post-lockdown world. But as we continue to shed the isolation layers, we're certainly not giving up sensible trends like utility wear and relaxed fits.