The Rise Of Denim Bags Is A Revival Trend We Can Get Behind

Over the past few years, it's felt like a Y2K trend has reemerged almost every week. Between the return of low-rise pants, Von Dutch hats, and the butterfly motif, there have been some we've loved and others we've let pass us by. Just this week, peplum dresses reared their puffy little skirts on the Oscars red carpet, which was either a joy to see, or downright shiver-inducing, depending on who you ask.
We're of the firm belief that the choice to embrace a trend (revival or otherwise) is a personal one. But following fashion month, there's one street style trend we have been unable to get out of our heads: denim bags.
One designer whose denim bags are seen more than most is, of course, Louis Vuitton. Its now-iconic denim bags (specifically, the Baggy) first debuted on the Spring/Summer 2005 runway in Paris, when Marc Jacobs was creative director at the House. The collection soon expanded to include other iconic styles that were regularly seen on the arms of Y2K celebrities like Mischa Barton and Paris Hilton — the Cabby, Neo Cabby, Pleaty, and limited-edition denim Speedy, and later, coloured denim styles.
Fast forward to 2024, and not only has Louis Vuitton re-released an LV monogram denim collection (and thus, firmly ushering the trend back into the mainstream), but the bags were spotted in almost every street style gallery through Fashion Month. And now, it seems that almost every brand is getting in on the action — and we couldn't love it more.
There are a couple of reasons that we've fallen head over heels for this revival trend. Denim is already an outfit staple for almost anyone in the world, making this an accessible trend that will slot seamlessly into almost any wardrobe or style aesthetic.
Because while a lighter-wash denim moon shoulder bag from Mango might be perfect for my autumn wardrobe, a darker-wash, woven denim bucket bag from Bottega Veneta may be your dream come true (honestly, mine too). Meanwhile, Coach recently released the Soho bag in two denim washes — both made from repurposed denim — and Celine has released its Triomphe book tote in a blue denim fabric, as well.
The denim bags of 2024 aren't asking us to adopt an entirely new aesthetic, or throw out our entire wardrobe in favour of looking like a Y2K fashion darling. Instead, trending silhouettes elevate the casual fabric into a fashion-forward statement piece that works for day and night and literally any style preference — whether you prefer a polished and put-together wardrobe, or a more laidback, baggy fit. In short, it's a trend for everyone and every budget.
If you are looking to invest in a Louis Vuitton monogram bag, then we suggest hitting luxury resale sites like Vestiaire Collective and trying your luck, because you can still snap up a vintage style (albeit, currently at a hugely jacked-up price), alternatively, you could look to other brands like Celine for vintage styles that are yet to blow up.
We'd love to say this has completed the Y2K rebirth and ended it on a gorgeous note, but that's probably not the truth. One thing is for sure though: the denim bag isn't going anywhere, any time soon. And if it does? Well, perhaps hold onto it for another 20 years and you'll be well ahead of the curve.