These 2024 Jean Trends Are The Stuff Of Denim Dreams

Just because we dubbed 2023 the year of good denim, that doesn’t mean 2024 will be devoid of top-notch blue jeans as soon as the clock strikes January. Denim doesn’t go out of style — rather, it’s the degree of the fabric’s popularity that fluctuates from year to year, never falling below zero but always capable of rising to extreme levels depending on the fashion climate. (2001 was, of course, a record-breaking year for the material thanks to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake .) So where do denim trends stand in 2024?