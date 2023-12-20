These 2024 Jean Trends Are The Stuff Of Denim Dreams

According to Mathilde Mader, chief creative officer at Everlane, a shift is on the horizon in terms of how we think about workwear. Polished denim, she believes, is poised to become a go-to office essential: “We’re seeing less of a desire for pronounced distressing and more of a draw toward tailored, refined, and modern shapes.” This prediction is supported by a range of looks straight from the spring/summer 2024 collections including denim suits at Self-Portrait, Staud, Valentino, Coperni, and Dries Van Noten, along with a tailored denim ensemble complete with a matching coat at Kenzo.