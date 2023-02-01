These Top Jean Trends Are The Stuff Of Denim Dreams

Fashion icon Diana Vreeland once famously said: "Blue jeans are the most beautiful things since the gondola." You certainly don't need to be a renowned magazine editor — or an expert in flat-bottomed boats for that matter — to recognize the truth in this statement. Denim is timeless. It's easy to style with any closet essential and even easier to wear (especially the baggy kind). Dress it up or dress it down, denim comes with the promise of options, which is why, like Paris, jeans are always a good idea. But which denim trends in particular are set to take over 2023?
Yes, one can make the case that classic blue jeans never go out of style. But each season comes with its own unique set of particularly noteworthy denim looks, now more than ever with the TikTok setting and ending trends faster than it takes the average person to write an email. But if the cyber conversations swirling around things like skinny jeans and denim leg warmers have got you feeling a bit lost in trends-lation, we've rounded up the major styles that are about to be everywhere... and they don't necessarily need to be blue to be beautiful.
Jean Trend 2023: Very Wide Leg
While debates over skinny jeans rage on, the wide-leg trend is not only getting wider, it's getting more interesting, too. "Wide-leg denim with an unfinished hem is super on-trend right now, and they can really be styled with anything in your wardrobe," says Shopbop fashion director Caroline Maguire. "Khaite’s Kerrie Jeans are an absolute essential right now, and I love the unique silhouette of the wide leg on Citizens of Humanity’s Horseshoe Jeans."
Jean Trend 2023: Deconstructed Denim
For those who are looking for a less classic take on the staple, patchwork pieces and mixed wash styles are one way to change things up in this department, especially with many brands recycling fabric from old pairs or offcuts to fashion into new creations.
Jean Trend 2023: Cargo Jeans
Among the major trends in 2023 is utilitarian wear — the face of which is undoubtedly the cargo pant. Big and baggy, this oversized silhouette is straight out of the Y2K era and has become so popular, it's infiltrating the denim category, too. As bold as these bottoms look, their ultra-loose fit also means they're breezy.
Jean Trend 2023: Maxi Skirt
Mini skirts might still be getting a lot of attention since Miu Miu debuted its viral micro number a few seasons back, but let's not forget one of the standout styles from the spring/summer 2023 runways was the total opposite: the maxi. There was a range of takes on the trend from designers like Brandon Maxwell (sparkly) and Jonathan Simkhai (trench-like), one of the most memorable being Bella Hadid in an extra-long denim iteration by Givenchy.
Jean Trend 2023: Pop Of Pink
With pink solidifying its status as the color of the moment thanks, in large part, to Valentino and Pantone, there's no wrong way to wear it. We suggest testing out the hue on a pair of jeans, whether you want to go total Barbiecore or would rather start off small with bright cuffs or pocket details. Even cult accessories brand Wandler is backing the color trend by offering various pops of pink across its new denim and trouser category, so you can definitely count us in on this one.
Jean Trend 2023: Cropped Flares
For a trend designed to let other trends take the spotlight, consider a pair of cropped flared jeans that will allow your most stylish shoes of the season to take center stage. "With the rise of athletic sneakers and cowboy boots, customers are looking to show off their new footwear with anything cropped," says Christine Chung, VP of sales and marketing at Just Black Denim. And that's not the only perk, she adds, pointing to the elongating quality of a slight flare as an example. "Not only is [silhouette] helping to lengthen the leg, but it's super comfortable and wearable from day to night."
Jean Trend 2023: Not-Last-Season's Skinny Jeans
Wherever you stand on the subject of skinny jeans, we can say with certainty that they're not going anywhere anytime soon. Especially not when covetable labels like Mugler are doubling down on the divisive trend with its signature Spiral silhouette (categorized by Net-A-Porter as a "cult find"). From elevated slits to fabric panels to corset-inspired waists, there's nothing basic about this season's skinny jeans.