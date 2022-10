I Hated Jeans Until I Tried These Denim Trends

Still, the thing about denim trends that nags at me is the fact that, as functional as it may be perceived, denim is still one of the most resource-consuming and polluting fabrics out there, with nearly 2,000 gallons of water needed to grow enough cotton to make a single pair. The way we pivot from trend to trend, low-rise to high-rise, makes it hard for people to stick to their denim for a lifetime. Instead of reaching for new cargo denim, why not visit a local thrift store for a vintage pair? And before we give away the denim we’re considering letting go of because it’s no longer in style, why not hold onto it, trends be damned? It may have taken a wave of trends for me to rethink my approach to denim, but it also made me realize that opting out of styles that make you feel uncomfortable — no matter the trends of the moment — might be a good way to forgo the accelerating cycle we’re living through.